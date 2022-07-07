Gadsden County Schools holds summer reading camp to help struggling third grade students

(WTXL) — In Gadsden County, only 27% of third grade students are reading at satisfactory level.

Gadsden County Schools Superintendent Elijah Key believes this is a direct effect of covid 19.

Students were not able to experience face to face instruction during the coronavirus pandemic and in turn didn't receive the foundation that they needed.

Though he does have a plan on how to fix it.

"The recruiting of individuals that have the background of that can help change the plight of what we're experiencing in Gadsden County to get this turned around and headed in the right direction, is what's going on right now. There's a third grade reading camp going on for third graders who did not perform well. We're in the last week of that camp," Key said.

Their summer school is dedicated solely to reading.

Students will be tested at the end of camp to see if they will be promoted.