Eddie Mabo

Live-streamed event: Top thinkers explore the life and legacy of Eddie Mabo

By Carissa Lee, First Nations and Public Policy Editor, The Conversation
 3 days ago
Eddie Mabo was a Meriam man, educator and campaigner for land rights. Now famously known as the Mabo Case, Mabo and other community members won their action against federal and state governments to claim native title to the Murray Islands. Unfortunately, Mabo passed away before seeing this final verdict.

The Conversation: 30 years since Mabo, hosted by State Library of Queensland and The Conversation, was an event honouring Eddie Mabo.

The event was facilitated by Wamba Wamba academic, lawyer and researcher Eddie Synot, who yarned with three panellists:

  • Hannah Duncan, Indigenous and South Sea Islander lawyer and Mabo’s granddaughter
  • Uncle Charles Passi, Meriam Adjunct Professor at University of Queensland and son of David Passi, one of Mabo’s fellow plaintiffs
  • Professor Henry Reynolds, historian who worked closely with Mabo.

Uncle Charles spoke of the current concerns of Meriam people and the loss of momentum to pursue further land rights after Mabo’s successful land rights outcome. Hannah provided insights into how the legal system could be navigated to further the fight to bring land back to its rightful owners. Professor Reynolds reflected on his previous yarns with Mabo and what happened in the lead-up to the court case.

Together they honoured Mabo through stories, looking at what he’d achieved, and what still needs to be done with land rights in the Torres Straits.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

