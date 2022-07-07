ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden-Weber Technical College evacuated due to bomb threat

By Melanie Porter
 3 days ago

OGDEN, Utah — The main campus of Ogden-Weber Technical College was evacuated and classes were canceled Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, school officials stated.

Local law enforcement alerted the school of the threat at 2:45 p.m. and college officials decided to cancel class and evacuate the building while a full sweep was performed.

No suspicious devices were found during the search.

Utah law enforcement has since learned that technical and community colleges across the country were also targeted with similar bomb threats today.

Ogden-Weber Technical College assured that normal operations would resume on Thursday and they gave thanks to emergency services who helped secure the school as quickly as possible.

"The College thanks our security staff, employees and students for following established safety protocols resulting in a safe and swift evacuation of the campus," a statement reads. "A special thanks to our outstanding law enforcement and emergency services partners who helped secure and clear the campus. These include Ogden Police Department, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff, Davis Metro Bomb Squad, and UTA Transit Police."

IN THIS ARTICLE
