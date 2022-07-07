ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Butler Summer SPICE Kidcam

By Chris Smith
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Chris Smith was invited to speak...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Win from Within, what it takes to make a foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The saying life comes full circle takes on a new meaning for Janarius Robinson and his ‘Win Within’ Foundation. Kids in the first through eighth grade had the opportunity to come out and learn from several coaches on the local, college, and professional levels.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Litter piles up at the beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trash is becoming more and more noticeable throughout Panama City Beach. Since the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Panama City Beach has seen a tourism boom. In that same time span, there has also been a clear increase in the amount of trash left around area beaches.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Alabama man drowns in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon regarding a possible drowning beachside on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach Police arrived on scene to find the victim, identified as Arturo Torres of Montgomery, Alabama, laying on the sand after being brought ashore by beach safety personnel.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach community is mourning the loss Friday of one notable name -- Paul Schreiner. Schreiner passed away Thursday due to health complications. Many knew him as the owner of Texas Roadhouse off Back Beach Road, holding the quarterly first responders and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Families see impacts of inflation while vacationing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising prices haven’t stopped families from going on vacation this summer, but some families are fighting inflation by switching up their spending habits. As prices of gas and groceries increase, more families are finding ways to stick to their budget while on vacation. Those ways include meal planning and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

‘Win Within’ Football Camp returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is the 2nd year of the ‘Win Within’ football camp set up by former Bay High star Janarius Robinson. In 2016, Robinson signed with Florida State as a top 100-rated recruit. At Florida State, Robinson amassed 104 tackles, 20.5 for loss, and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Today’s Tunes with Brooke Washor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured Brooke Washor. Brooke has been performing locally for 8 years and joined us on NewsChannel 7 Today to play her original music. She played three songs on Today’s Tunes: Lost Cause, A Guy Like You, and Hard...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect some big changes as we head through the weekend and into next week here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and it will be warm and humid w/lows in the 70s inland and near 80 at the coast. Saturday will be hot and humid with a few scattered storms. Rain chances will be 30% at the coast and near 40-50% inland. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and 90s inland. Feels like temps will be over 100. The pattern becomes much wetter starting Sunday and lasting into next week. Rain chances will be at 70-80%. Rainfall totals could be as high at 2-4″ area wide over the next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Daily South

DeFuniak Springs Is a Quiet Florida Town With Plenty of Charm

Southerners know and love the Florida Panhandle, but on the yearly race to the Gulf sands, it's easy to miss DeFuniak Springs. While you've probably seen the signs for this community, an inland spot with old Florida charm and a dose of tranquility in the outdoors, the next time you're passing through, you should take the exit and go exploring.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs. The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Protect sea turtles during nesting season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sea turtle nesting season begins in May and ends in October. “If you see one on the beach at night, give her space,” Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator Lauren Albrittain said. Gulf World’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Updated Hurricane Outlook

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday the experts at Colorado State issued their updated hurricane season forecast. The forecast remains the same from their June update which called for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. This is well above the seasonal norms of 14/7/3. Hurricane expert....
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown Police Department returns home

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown Police Department moving out of their old temporary building and finally moving back into their newly renovated home on Northeast Pear Street. “We called it camping out,” Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory said. “It was like camping out for the last three and a half years.” Chief Mallory said […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area. Grand Slam World Series Session 3 When: July 7-July 9 Where: Publix Sports Park Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Holmes County’s Jones named Small Town All-American

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County two-way shortstop, Colby Jones, was selected by MaxPreps as a Small Town Baseball All-American. Jones was named to the second team and was the only player from the state of Florida selected to either the first or second team as a Small Town All-American. The Northwest Florida State commit […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Seventh grader’s invention qualifies for international competition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A seventh-grader from Holy Nativity Episcopal School finished top 10 for her invention. Holy Nativity Episcopal School competes in the Invention Convention every year but it is rare for them to have a student make it further than districts in competition. Anna McCord’s invention...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

JCSO bringing D.A.R.E program to local schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who work around kids know that many of them begin using technology at an early age, but it’s not just tech. “Unfortunately, they get involved at a younger age in things such as drugs, and bullying, just because of their surroundings,” Lieutenant Cory McBryar said.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

