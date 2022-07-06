2022 Goals: June Update

Picture this: You’re all wrapped up in your favorite sweatshirt and blanket, with your lover and best friends at a vibey bonfire on a lake. Living out a true folklore era Taylor Swift fantasy. You’re working remotely and still have a few emails to shoot off before calling it a day, but for now, you’re making s’mores, sharing reality television theories and looking at the stars. That’s how this week should feel. Relaxing and surprisingly productive all at once. The astrology of the second half of 2022 has far more challenges than the first half, but this week stands out as one of the sweetest. The main event is the full moon in Capricorn on the 13th which comes as a not so gentle reminder that as much as we need to “get serious,” we also need to lighten up. Let this be a week for initiating real change that sticks.

