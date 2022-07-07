Man arrested following chase with deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Wednesday following a chase with deputies throughout Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a...kmph.com
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Wednesday following a chase with deputies throughout Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 1