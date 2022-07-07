ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man arrested following chase with deputies in Fresno

By FOX26 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Wednesday following a chase with deputies throughout Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a...

FOX26

Parlier police arrest a woman after a traffic stop leads to meth discovery inside car

PARLIER, Calif. — Parlier Police arrest a woman after a traffic stop Friday morning leading to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers were seen in the area of Manning Avenue and "J" Street in Parlier after complaints of drug activity in the surrounding area. Police saw a car drive nearby and stopped the car for a noticeable traffic violation. During its investigation, Parlier Police searched the car and found several individual small bags of methamphetamine.
PARLIER, CA
KRON4 News

Man set on fire near Fresno; 2 arrested, police say

WARNING: This video is graphic and may be disturbing for viewers. SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for allegedly lighting a man on fire in a Sanger park, police say. Officers say they responded on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Faller Avenue about an injured person. They arrived to […]
SANGER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in connection with string of shootings on Hwy. 180

FRESNO, Calif. — A 46-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said he was accused in several highway shootings in recent days. Officers said they ended up in the WinCo parking lot at Peach and Ashlan Avenues in Clovis around 4:00 a.m. Friday.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Domingo Mireles

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Domingo Mireles. Domingo Mireles is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 44-year-old Mireles is 5' 9" tall, 220 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Domingo...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Man wanted for robbery at 7-Eleven in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is looking for a man that they say robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Merced. Police responded to a robbery Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Carmel Road and East Gerard Road in Merced. When they arrived, the...
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Police arrest alleged car thief in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police say they arrested an alleged car thief early Thursday morning. Police say they found the car that was stolen from Fresno around 5:30 a.m near Gettysburg and Clovis avenues near a hotel. The suspect was arrested a short time later across the street...
CLOVIS, CA
Madera Tribune

Off-duty peccadilloes turned deadly for lumberjacks

Sugar Pine lumberjacks out for a good time on Saturday night. On May 16, 1905, the Madera County coroner held an inquest into the demise of one Blucher N. Settle. It was determined that he had met his death from gunshot wounds inflicted by John Enos at Sugar Pine. The incident, which caused quite a stir at the time, occurred at Steven’s Place and revealed a slice of life in that little lumber community of eastern Madera County that wasn’t exactly as pure as the driven snow.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tulare officer arrested for DUI after sleeping in patrol car, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after a concerned citizen called regarding a Tulare Police officer who was observed parked and asleep in his marked patrol vehicle, according to Tulare Police officers. Officers say Tulare Police officers received a call...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Vincent Montoya

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Vincent Montoya. Vincent Montoya is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 38-year-old Montoya is 5' 7" tall, 205 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Vincent Montoya is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno liquor store damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. ) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Fresno liquor store Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews respond to Shields and West avenues around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a fire at the G&G liquor store. When crews arrived flames and smoke were coming out of the windows.
FRESNO, CA
Community Policy