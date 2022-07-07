Man arrested following chase with deputies in Fresno

Sugar Pine lumberjacks out for a good time on Saturday night. On May 16, 1905, the Madera County coroner held an inquest into the demise of one Blucher N. Settle. It was determined that he had met his death from gunshot wounds inflicted by John Enos at Sugar Pine. The incident, which caused quite a stir at the time, occurred at Steven’s Place and revealed a slice of life in that little lumber community of eastern Madera County that wasn’t exactly as pure as the driven snow.

