ROCK, MI – A woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to an Upper Peninsula puppy mill she owned was sentenced Thursday one year imprisonment. More than 200 dogs and 23 horses were seized from property in Delta County when the case began on Aug. 24, 2020. At the time, officials at Delta Animal Shelter, which cared for the animals, called the conditions they were living in and the state of the animals “horrible.”

ROCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO