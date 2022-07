NEOSHO, Mo. – Crowder College head baseball coach Travis Lallemand is headed to the Region 16 Hall of Fame. “The players and the coaches that I’ve had have been a great support and they’ve done a lot to make that happen,” Lallemand says of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, “I’m just the guy who guides in from the front, I guess. It does mean a lot. To come from your peers, and all the years and all the sacrifices my family has made…I just want to thank my wife and my kid for allowing me to do this. My wife has sacrificed a lot over the years for this. She’s been probably the biggest support for me, allowing me to do this so long. This has become a family thing for us, and a family-oriented program.”

NEOSHO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO