This perfect example of a beach town located on central California’s coast is known for its endless summer sunshine, its long boardwalk and wharf, its retro roller coaster, wooden pier, surf culture and of course its beautiful sandy beach. It’s also quite a funky spot with a great collection of vintage clothing stores, cool cafes, fun shops, art galleries and awesome eateries galore. To match its hip vibe there are some also special places to stay, from boutique inns to chic and modern accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Santa Cruz, California…

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO