Terre Haute, IN

Abandoned house collapses on S 15th St.

By Matt Coutu
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An abandoned house on S 15th St. collapsed just after 7:00...

Sullivan woman charged after stabbing involving broken bottle

Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after an incident that police say involved a broken bottle used as a weapon. Indiana State Police said the investigation began on Tuesday, July 5 when the Sullivan County Dispatch reported...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Officials attempt to preserve wildlife in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multi-million dollar investments are coming to West Terre Haute and the nearby wetlands. Duke Energy will remove seven transmission towers in the Wabashiki and strip down inactive electrical lines. The remaining towers will have the tops cut off by a helicopter and three...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
‘Bringing Back the Bash’ continues with car show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Saturday night, Wabash Ave was filled with hundreds of vintage and unique cars. It was part of an event known as ‘Bringing Back the Bash,” which aims to connect cars and people. Vehicles traveled from Brown Avenue to 8th street. Along...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Chalk art competition returns to Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the first time since 2019, the Vigo County Fair hosted its “Chalk it Up,” art contest on Sunday. Katie Shuckhart was a part of the first contest three years ago and was happy to have the opportunity to interact with hundreds of fairgoers who walked by.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
New paramedicine program aims to help pregnant women & infants

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local hospital will now provide a new service to help mothers and babies throughout the community. Good Samaritan Hospital’s new Paramedic Program will provide at-home wellness checks to women during pregnancy, and postpartum, as well as infant development. The Maternal and Child Health...
VINCENNES, IN

