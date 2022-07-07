ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers likely to buyout Patrik Nemeth

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 3 days ago
Per Larry Brooks, the Rangers are likely to buyout Patrik Nemeth. The defenseman, signed to a three year contract with a $2.5 million cap hit last offseason, had a dismal season with...

Patrik Nemeth
Blue Seat

New York City, NY
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

