ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - to run for mayor of Ojai

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor and director Anson Williams - best known for playing Potsie on "Happy Days" - is running for mayor of Ojai.

Williams, who has had a long directing career since the popular sitcom ended in the mid-1980s, made the announcement during a recent city council meeting.

And he's already backed by The Fonz. Henry Winkler, responding to a tweet from ABC7's George Pennacchio, declared "You have my vote."

Candidates for city offices have until July 18 to declare their candidacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UglKa_0gX3et7V00

Williams played Warren "Potsie" Weber on the ABC sitcom from 1974 to 1984.

Since then, he has been a successful television director on dozens of episodes of shows such as "Baywatch," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Melrose Place," among others.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ojai, CA
Ojai, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Former Santa Clarita Woman Of The Year Jami Kennedy Passes Away

Jami Denise Kennedy, the 1989 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year and a member of the local Zonta Club chapter, has passed away. On July 4th, 2022, 74-year-old Kennedy passed away at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita after facing health issues for a few years, according to representatives with the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anson Williams
Person
Henry Winkler
The Malibu Times

Malibu proposal: she said yes!

She said yes! I surprised her with a beach front rental in Malibu, where I pretended I was taking her as an early birthday surprise to throw her off. We drank some champagne on the balcony looking out at the ocean until it got cold and a bit windy, and then moved our chairs under […] The post Malibu proposal: she said yes! appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

Brush Fire Burns in Castaic Near Detention Center

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Friday, July 8, around 9:15 p.m. on the hillside near the 5 Freeway and Parker Road Exit in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. When units arrived,...
CASTAIC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Happy Days
The Malibu Times

Can green lawns survive this summer’s severe drought?

A garden needs water to grow. With strict watering limitations to only twice a week (even numbered addresses allowed Tuesday and Friday, odd numbered addresses allowed Monday and Thursday) now in effect in Malibu, will green lawns survive this summer’s expected punishing heat? The severe drought, now in its third year and on the heels […] The post Can green lawns survive this summer’s severe drought? appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Plane crash in Hueneme triggers shutdown of major roads

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Crews are responding to a single-plane crash in Port Hueneme Sunday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened in the area of 500 S. Ventura Road near E. Pleasant Valley Road. Ventura Road is closed between Second and Fifth streets in both directions at this time.
PORT HUENEME, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WEHOville.com

26-year-old man missing in WeHo

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in West Hollywood. Matthew Dignard, also known by the nicknames “Matticus” and “Matty,” was last seen in March in the area of 8700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Charges filed against alleged ‘South American Theft Group’: VCDA

Six Colombians have been charged with burglary and criminal conspiracy after a series of thefts in Ventura County, District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced in a Friday press release. Laura Maria Gaona Espinosa, 25, 34-year-old Yesid Garzon Herrera, 24-year-old Kevin Andres Parra Nino, 37-year-old Brayan Giraldo Taborda, 36-year-old Johan Martin Rivera Zambrano and 35-year-old John Jaruvy […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy