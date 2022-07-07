Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - to run for mayor of Ojai

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor and director Anson Williams - best known for playing Potsie on "Happy Days" - is running for mayor of Ojai.

Williams, who has had a long directing career since the popular sitcom ended in the mid-1980s, made the announcement during a recent city council meeting.

And he's already backed by The Fonz. Henry Winkler, responding to a tweet from ABC7's George Pennacchio, declared "You have my vote."

Candidates for city offices have until July 18 to declare their candidacy.

Williams played Warren "Potsie" Weber on the ABC sitcom from 1974 to 1984.

Since then, he has been a successful television director on dozens of episodes of shows such as "Baywatch," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Melrose Place," among others.