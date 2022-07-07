ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police: Teen arrested in shooting in East Tampa

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D81EC_0gX3erM300

The Tampa Police Department arrested a teen suspect involved in a Tampa shooting that left 4 people hospitalized on Wednesday evening.

TPD said four people were sitting on the corner of Courtland Street N. and Chelsea Street E. in Tampa when they began arguing with someone in a silver Nissan Altima. The person in the Altima then flagged down a silver Chrylser 200, which also stopped at Chelsea St.

Tampa Police said the teen suspect grabbed a green backpack off a nearby fence. The people in the Altima and Chrysler exited their respective cars with firearms. The unknown suspects fired toward the teen suspect. According to Tampa Police, four people, who were not involved but were nearby, were shot. Authorities said the victims, one female and three males, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

TPD said the teen removed an AR-15 from the backpack and attempted to shoot back at the suspects. He placed the gun back in the bag and fled the scene with the backpack.

Authorities said a traffic stop was done on the vehicle the teen was driving. Tampa Police said the he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the other parties involved.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist detectives with their investigation can contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Teen arrested in connection to East Tampa shooting that injured four, TPD says

TAMPA, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to an East Tampa shooting that injured four people Wednesday evening. The Tampa Police Department also said they are searching for other suspects who left the scene on East Chelsea Street and Courtland Street. Investigators said Joshua Perkins-McKenzie, 17, was arrested...
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for murder of 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Tampa. Ronny Walker was charged with premeditated first degree murder on Thursday for the murder of Nilexia B. Alexander, who was a runaway out of Temple Terrace according to the Tampa Police.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Altercation at bar leads to deadly South Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jarred Deon White and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to a July 8 shooting death in South Tampa. According to reports, TPD officers responded to the area of 401 S. Howard Avenue at 2:48 a.m. in reference...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Tampa family desperate to bring home injured niece after fatal crash in Mexico

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Cindy Garcia and her family are dealing with an incredible family loss, while also focused on a desperate effort to save their niece. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 12, was the only survivor of a deadly crash in Leon, Mexico, on June 23. Officials say a charter bus hit the pickup truck her father was driving head on. Her parents, Maria and Cruz, and her grandparents, Enrique and Alicia, died in the crash. Jasmin suffered critical injuries.
TAMPA, FL
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#Tpd#Altima#Chelsea St Tampa Police#Chrysler#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WFLA

Teen stakes out Manatee Circle K before armed robbery, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after authorities said he demanded money from a Circle K on July 4 while implying he had a weapon. Deputies said the boy was captured on surveillance video walking into the Circle K on 3006 1st...
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa police use controversial surveillance tactic

Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state. State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes. Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one. Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy