Police: Teen arrested in shooting in East Tampa

The Tampa Police Department arrested a teen suspect involved in a Tampa shooting that left 4 people hospitalized on Wednesday evening.

TPD said four people were sitting on the corner of Courtland Street N. and Chelsea Street E. in Tampa when they began arguing with someone in a silver Nissan Altima. The person in the Altima then flagged down a silver Chrylser 200, which also stopped at Chelsea St.

Tampa Police said the teen suspect grabbed a green backpack off a nearby fence. The people in the Altima and Chrysler exited their respective cars with firearms. The unknown suspects fired toward the teen suspect. According to Tampa Police, four people, who were not involved but were nearby, were shot. Authorities said the victims, one female and three males, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

TPD said the teen removed an AR-15 from the backpack and attempted to shoot back at the suspects. He placed the gun back in the bag and fled the scene with the backpack.

Authorities said a traffic stop was done on the vehicle the teen was driving. Tampa Police said the he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads to identify the other parties involved.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist detectives with their investigation can contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.