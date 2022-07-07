ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver metro area seen as distribution point for fentanyl

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KLcR_0gX3eqTK00

Denver metro area seen as distribution point for fentanyl 01:40

Taking fentanyl can be deadly. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office body camera video shows a woman lying on the floor as deputies responded to a call last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iG9b_0gX3eqTK00
Arapahoe County

"She's right here on the ground," the person answering the door told the deputy.

That deputy replied, "What did she take?"

A male in the room responds, "She was drinking and she took one of the blue pills, the fentanyl pills they are all taking nowadays."

One pill nearly killed that woman. That is a tiny drop in the bucket of the supply coming into the area.

A total of 114 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized from a car at I-70 near Georgetown headed towards Denver according to DEA special agent in charge Brian Besser, who referred to the drug is like a weapon of mass destruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcMZo_0gX3eqTK00
CBS

"One hundred and 14 pounds... what does that mean? Well, DEA estimates that one kilogram which is 2.2 pounds can kill up to 500,000 people if lethal doses are ingested."

The drug haul was headed to Denver, what they describe as the crossroads of the west for fentanyl traffic.

Arapahoe DEA John Kellner told reporters at a news conference, "The Denver metro area is seen as a distribution point for the rest of the country at least for this region."

Fentanyl kills. Often without the person being aware of where it originated or if it was infused into a different drug.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown told CBS4 the fentanyl problem is terrible, "Our concern is getting the people the treatment that we need and part of it is cutting off the supply and that's what we have today."

It has gotten so bad people are using cell phone emojis to make drug deals stay completely anonymous.

Besser says tracking drug deals has changed, "Keep in mind this entire transaction from advertisement to purchase takes a matter of seconds, not minutes, seconds that's what we are seeing."

CBS

This makes busts like this even more meaningful to prevent more scenes.

The woman lying on the floor in Arapahoe County survived after Narcan was administered.

Comments / 2

John Deardorff
3d ago

no kidding. Didn't take a genius to figure that out. This has been going on for quite a bit of time.

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Crown Plaza shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is ongoing after an early Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. At roughly 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Crown Plaza located at 15500 East 40th Ave. Once they arrived they discovered a gunshot...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigation prompts Aurora police to investigate alleged shady contractor

A contractor allegedly scamming people in the Denver metro area may be held accountable after months of no recourse. After CBS4 Investigates started inquiring about a case where a woman was allegedly conned out of $1,100, Aurora Police started investigating, and Friday afternoon police said they're working to obtain a misdemeanor arrest warrant against the man allegedly responsible. It's not yet submitted, as police say it is still being worked on.It all started in December, when Pat Barash, who rents out several apartment units in the metro area, needed carpeting work in one of her units in Aurora. She found...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Rally in Denver held to bring awareness to skyrocketing rent increases

The rising cost of housing has been a major problem for many people, particularly skyrocketing rent prices. "It's hard. Nowadays everything is so expensive," said Sonia Saravia, a Colorado renter. She has watched Colorado grow over the last 22 years. Ever since her parents bought a trailer in Boulder in 2000.  She says since then big tech has come to town and brought with it high paying jobs, but that wasn't good for her family because it drove up the cost of living. "Every time it grows, we have to pay more," said Sonia. Their lot rent started at $300 a month and has...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in southeast Denver home

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man found in a southeast Denver home as a homicide, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Police said Thursday night, officers were called to a home on Iliff Avenue near the intersection with South Parker Road. They did not specify the nature of the call, but said they were told someone was possibly deceased inside.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Georgetown, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Breaks Record High

DENVER(CBS)-  Our weekend heatwave was strong enough to smash Denver's all time recorded record high for Saturday. The old record was 98 degrees set in just last year in 2021. At 3:05 pm the high temperature at Denver International Airport managed to zoom up to 100 degrees!The record for Sunday is 101 degrees and the high at Denver International Airport may make it to 100 degrees rather easily.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver metro area car thefts remain an issue; 100 vehicles stolen daily

Auto thefts across the state are showing no signs of slowing down, so we looked at ways you can avoid becoming the next victim. According to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, nearly 100 vehicles are stolen every day from the Denver metro area. Last year, over 35,000 cars were stolen. At this point in 2022, 16,000 cars have been stolen.When it comes to prevention, one of the first things people can do is park their car in a garage. With the understanding that you might not have the ability to park in a garage, it's important to park in a well lit area and make sure you remove the keys from your ignition and lock your vehicle completely. It's important not to leave any valuables in your car that makes it enticing for it to be stolen, including a wallet, phone or purse. Other preventative investments for your car might include steering wheel and brake locks.If it's affordable, a tracking device could help investigators recover your car if it is stolen.  
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens, an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating the shooting that happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a tweet from the agency.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 teens shot in Aurora

Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora overnight. Police said the shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The victims, an 18-year-old and 15-year-old, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are asking anyone with information...
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
FOX31 Denver

1 killed at Denver condominium, suspect arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to a shots fired call at a condominium on Thursday where they found one man dead. On Thursday at 1:03 p.m., DPD received a call from security officers at a condominium in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The security officers told police that shots were fired from inside a residence early Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Dea
CBS Denver

Residents in apartment building struggle with air conditioning problems

As temperatures rose to nearly 100 degrees in Lakewood on Saturday, Ridgemoor Apartment residents were feeling every bit of the heat. "It's really muggy. It's hotter inside the building than it is outside," said a woman who has lived at the apartments for two years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   She and several other residents told CBS News Colorado they have been left without relief since about Thursday, after they said the building's air conditioning system stopped working. The Ridgemoor Apartment complex has at least 250 units. It's listed as affordable housing by...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Man charged for alleged threat against elections official

A man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado's top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official, prosecutors said Friday. Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy