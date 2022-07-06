Mobile County

7.8.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Tattoo Month and Drop-A-Rock Day!. Friday June 10th – South Conception Street 6:00-9:00pm [Near the Entrance to Roll Mobile]. Leading up to ArtWalk, we held a contest for Tattoo Artists to design a City of Mobile themed tattoo. The two finalist designs were shared on social media for the people to vote. Both finalists will be receiving awards for their designs at ArtWalk. The 1st place winning design has been made into temporary tattoos. MPRD will be “giving tattoos” at ArtWalk! During the night, we will also have a contest for those of you who have ink that you want to show off! Registration will be onsite for the 5 categories of tattoo competition. This contest will be a “People’s Choice” contest. So, anyone who wants to vote, come on down to participate in the activities.

