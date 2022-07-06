ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile County

By Lee Peck
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Nothing quite like that sight and sound of the Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach. And guess what? -- It’s that time of year again. It’s Red, White and Blues Week, featuring the Blue Angels and the Pensacola Beach Air Show. |. By WALA Staff. A historical marker...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile. ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Unusual water rescue performed on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An unusual water rescue was reported Thursday on the Dauphin Island Public Safety Facebook page. According to the report, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dauphin Island Public Safety Officer Danny Gothard was flagged down at the West End Beach parking area. The person reported that his daughter was caught on some type of fishing lure caught in a net.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama News

The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile. MAWSS releases statement after potentially harmful substances detected in Mobile water supply. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Stephen Moody. A letter sent out by...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A historical marker was unveiled Wednesday near Brookley Air Field. In April, Thomas James Place and RV Taylor housing communities were approved for demolition. Built in 1942, Thomas James place provided homes for defense workers at Brookley. The Mobile Housing Board acquired the property in 1948 for low income housing. Thomas James Place consisted of 796 units.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Deatsville man killed in forestry commission workplace accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is mourning the loss of one of its employees. The commission reports that Brett Savage, 36, of Deatsville died Wednesday afternoon in a work accident in Washington County. Savage was a communications technician who had been with the agency for about three months.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation July events

7.8.22 – ArtWalk – Celebrating National Tattoo Month and Drop-A-Rock Day!. Friday June 10th – South Conception Street 6:00-9:00pm [Near the Entrance to Roll Mobile]. Leading up to ArtWalk, we held a contest for Tattoo Artists to design a City of Mobile themed tattoo. The two finalist designs were shared on social media for the people to vote. Both finalists will be receiving awards for their designs at ArtWalk. The 1st place winning design has been made into temporary tattoos. MPRD will be “giving tattoos” at ArtWalk! During the night, we will also have a contest for those of you who have ink that you want to show off! Registration will be onsite for the 5 categories of tattoo competition. This contest will be a “People’s Choice” contest. So, anyone who wants to vote, come on down to participate in the activities.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after jumping off Dog River Bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after jumping off the Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 6100 block of Marina Drive South around 4:20 p.m. concerning an unresponsive adult male found in the water. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim had dived into the water. Boaters pulled him from the water and brought him to shore, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton woman killed Thursday morning in head-on collision

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton woman was killed in a head-on collision in Baldwin County Thursday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. According to ALEA, the wreck that claimed the life 41-year-old Amanda J. Castillo happened just before 7 a.m. when the 2010 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 1997 Ford F250 driven by 30-year-old Foley man.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man in ICU after a hit-and-run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Speaking from his hospital bed and about 24 hours after surgery, Cody Cotter said he is in a lot of pain. “Oh, I feel like I wanna die to be honest...I’m hurting so bad. I’m a tough guy, but this is taking every ounce of go out of me,” grimaced Cotter, “I’ve got four broke bones in my back and they had to remove my spleen.”
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Just take me to jail, man’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Texas man who admitted to holding up a Daphne gas station and then blowing through an immigration checkpoint while on the run from that charge will go to prison for two years and three months, a federal judge decided Thursday. Melvin Henrillien, 32, of Baytown,...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Ed’s Seafood Shed moving, will be replaced by new restaurant

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Where there were once flames, there is now a glimmer of hope. Ed’s Seafood in Spanish Fort, Ala. caught fire last year and has been empty on the causeway ever since. Owner Pete Blohme is reopening Ed’s Seafood Shed, although he has faced many obstacles.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO: Pensacola woman killed when another driver runs red light

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman was killed Thursday night in a crash, after investigators say another driver ran a red light. That driver was allegedly trying to get away from Escambia County sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff Chip Simmons said deputies tried to pull over Ladarrion Wright and Toddrick...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man suspected in string of violent crimes booked in Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Off the streets -- a Mobile man suspected in at least four shootings in a string of crimes dating back to September of last year is behind bars. Mobile Police arrested 23-year-old Kendale Miller on marijuana and no pistol permit Thursday night. Friday morning he was brought to Mobile Police headquarters -- where he was interrogated and charged with seven felonies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Train, truck crash causes road closure in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A vehicle crash involving a train and tractor trailer that occurred at midmorning Wednesday has caused a road closure in Atmore. ALEA reports Atmosphere Road near Jack Springs Road in Atmore, in Escambia County, is blocked and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore man accused of shooting at bounty hunters transferred to jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police on Thursday booked a man accused of firing at a pair of bounty hunters in the Bell Fontaine community off of Dauphin Island Parkway. Ironically, Mobile police say, Jerry Brent Newburn is not even the person that the bounty hunters were looking for. “They were...
MOBILE, AL

