Black beetles surfacing around the Valley

By Patrick Hayes
 3 days ago

Arizona residents have seen a surge of small, black bugs popping up around the state.

According to experts at Proof. Pest Control, the bugs are part of the ground beetle family and not a danger to humans.

"A lot of people have mentioned they want to light their house on fire and run for the hills but the thing is they don't cause any harm or threat to the people," said Tommy Lewis, a salesman with Proof.

Lewis told ABC15 that about 70% of their calls in recent weeks have been because of the bugs.

He said they're coming out now because of the moisture caused by monsoon season.

"And it's just the right time and right thing for the soil for these pests," he said.

Those concerned can contact an exterminator. Otherwise, the bugs will likely die before monsoon season is over.

Additionally, Lewis recommends checking your home for cracks and seals. He also said the bugs could be attracted to light.

