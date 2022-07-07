ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, CO

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Weld The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Weld County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 315 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Panorama Point, or 22 miles southwest of Kimball, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Westplains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Yuma County through 415 PM MDT At 342 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Cope, or 24 miles north of Stratton, moving northeast at 20 mph. A weather station in Kirk, Colorado was reporting 52 mph wind gusts with the convection nearby at 340 pm MDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Yuma County, including the following locations... Joes and Kirk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
YUMA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy