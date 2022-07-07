Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aiken FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina, including the following counties, in east central Georgia, Columbia, McDuffie and Richmond. In central South Carolina, Aiken and Edgefield. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Fort Gordon, Martinez, Augusta, Belvedere, Clearwater, Harlem, Riverwood, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Augusta Mall, Appling, South Augusta, Daniel Field, Augusta National Golf Club, Summerville, Glendale and Midtown. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

