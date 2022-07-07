Ways to save on fuel as gas prices continue to rise
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are high and more people are feeling a pinch when it comes to the pump.
22News is working for you with ways to save on fuel as gas prices soar. They include:
- Avoiding aggressive driving
- Keeping your tires properly inflated
- Using the right grade of oil
One local business owner shared how he’s adapted his work life in order to find relief at the pump.
“I have a diesel so I’m feeling it,” said Eric Mason, Owner of The Mason Agency in Southwick. “I still have to travel for work… I got out and see clients… we do travel a little less.”
Additional ways to avoid high fuel costs include; avoid idling as this can burn up to half a gallon of gas per hour. You can also use your trunk instead of a roof rack as cargo on your roof increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.
