Chicopee, MA

Ways to save on fuel as gas prices continue to rise

By Brett Willand
 3 days ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are high and more people are feeling a pinch when it comes to the pump.

22News is working for you with ways to save on fuel as gas prices soar. They include:

  • Avoiding aggressive driving
  • Keeping your tires properly inflated
  • Using the right grade of oil

One local business owner shared how he’s adapted his work life in order to find relief at the pump.

“I have a diesel so I’m feeling it,” said Eric Mason, Owner of The Mason Agency in Southwick. “I still have to travel for work… I got out and see clients… we do travel a little less.”

Additional ways to avoid high fuel costs include; avoid idling as this can burn up to half a gallon of gas per hour. You can also use your trunk instead of a roof rack as cargo on your roof increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.

