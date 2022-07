BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Market moved to the Grove Plaza this year and they will be open every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. all the way until December 17. This market started out on 8th Street in 1994 and it has been a very flexible market, during the pandemic the market moved out of downtown to 34th Street in Garden City to provide a safer environment for vendors and shoppers.

GARDEN CITY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO