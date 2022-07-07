ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this fish story: Record-setting grouper caught off NC coast

By Joedy McCreary
 3 days ago
This photo provided by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries shows Edward J. Tait of Little River, South Carolina, with the state-record Graysby Grouper… Read More

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no need to stretch the truth of this fish story. A fisherman reeled one in that set a state record.

Maybe a world record, too.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries on Wednesday said it certified as a state record the 3-pound, 0.8-ounce Graysby Grouper caught by a South Carolina man off the Ocean Isle Beach shore on June 30.

Edward J. Tait of Little River, South Carolina, caught the fish and says he is applying to the International Game Fish Association to have his catch certified as the All Tackle World Record.

The previous state record Graysby Grouper weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces, and was caught offshore of Masonboro Inlet on May 31.

The world record of 2 pounds, 8 ounces, was caught off a Texas shore in 1988.

Tait’s fish was 17 inches long with a 13.5-inch girth.

