Evansville firefighters struggling to stay cool amid heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early morning showers and storms brought light rain across much of the Tri-State. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday. The updated US Drought Monitor has expanded the moderate drought category to include most of the Tri-State. Daily highs on Friday and Saturday will be highly dependent on when and where the thunderstorms develop. Generally, it will be hot and humid again on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. By Saturday, a weak cold front will cut the humidity and help drop high temps into the middle 80s. The cooler temps will be short-lived, as highs will return to the middle 90s for the first part of next week. Scattered storms possible later next week.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO