Evansville, IN

Evansville firefighters struggling to stay cool amid heat wave

By Steve Mehling
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beating the heat is necessary to stay cool, but it’s not an easy task. Add fighting off a major structure fire, and it’s a tag team of brutal heat. “Firefighters are already working in a high heat environment when they’re doing fire operations,”...

14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak forces family to evacuate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Crews Dispatched to Fire in Loogootee

Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
14news.com

EPD: Couple facing neglect charge after baby was found alone outside home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is facing neglect charges after police say their 1-year-old baby was found alone on the front porch of their home on Saturday. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to a home on the 1300 block of West Columbia Street in response to a found person at around 3:53 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

A mom and her daughter assaulted in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a woman and her daughter who were assaulted on July 9 about 5:45 p.m. The assault occurred in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and located the women. Both women, the daughter being a juvenile, had visible signs […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Baby found alone outside in Evansville, parents charged with neglect

Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after a baby was found alone outside, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on West Columbia Street near North Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 and said they found a baby alone on a porch, and that no one appeared to be home. The caller also said the baby looked extremely dirty.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Heat wave breaks with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early morning showers and storms brought light rain across much of the Tri-State. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday night, Friday and early Saturday. The updated US Drought Monitor has expanded the moderate drought category to include most of the Tri-State. Daily highs on Friday and Saturday will be highly dependent on when and where the thunderstorms develop. Generally, it will be hot and humid again on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. By Saturday, a weak cold front will cut the humidity and help drop high temps into the middle 80s. The cooler temps will be short-lived, as highs will return to the middle 90s for the first part of next week. Scattered storms possible later next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Walnut intersection to close for construction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you travel through downtown Evansville, you might want to know about this. City officials say the intersection at Walnut Street and Kelsey Avenue will be closed for around two days starting very soon. The intersection is closing on July 11 so crews can work...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accident reported in northbound traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled. Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people. They say the crowds have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN

