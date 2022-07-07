ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rapper Nuke Bizzle, who bragged about stealing COVID-19 benefits, will plead guilty to fraud, firearms charges

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, a.k.a. "Nuke Bizzle," has agreed to plead guilty to charges of fraud and illegal firearm possession after he bragged about obtaining fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment benefits. In the 2020 song called "EDD" after California's Employment Development Department, Baines says, "I done got rich off of...

www.foxnews.com

