Chris Sale strikes out 5 in what could be final rehab start
semoball.com
3 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- Chris Sale struck out five Triple-A batters before leaving when he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning on Wednesday night in what could be his final rehab start before he returns to the Boston rotation. Pitching for the Worcester Red...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three from the NL Central leaders. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers. Chavis tied it 4-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth off Trevor Gott (1-2), who had just replaced starter Eric Lauer. Two outs later, the 6-foot-7 Cruz connected for his fourth home run of the season.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke (4-2). Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season. Minnesota got another run in the seventh when with runners at the corners, Matt Bush threw wildly past first for an error while trying to pick off Gilberto Celestino. Byron Buxton hit his 23rd homer for the Twins, who opened a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central and avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak this season.
