ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Schneider
Vice

Father of Highland Park Suspect Has No Regrets For Helping Son Get Gun

The father of the man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade is adamant that he’s not culpable for his son, despite helping him buy a legal firearm. Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III,, spoke to several media outlets about his son yesterday and addressed the fact that he sponsored his son's 2019 application for a firearm owner identification card. The younger Crimo was under 21 when he purchased the weapon that prosecutors say he confessed to using to open fire on the crowd in Highland Park, Illinois. He would not have been able to purchase it without his father sponsoring the gun permit. His father helped with the permit despite the family calling the police on his son, who allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, not long before.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Cbs#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cbs News
The Independent

Attorney for parents of Highland Park shooting suspect stands down citing ‘conflict of interest’

The attorney representing the parents of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has stood down just days after taking them as clients, citing an unspecified “conflict of interest”.Steve Greenberg, who has previously represented high-profile clients including convicted sex offender R. Kelly, tweeted on Thursday night that he was no longer representing Mr Crimo’s father Bob Crimo and mother Denise Pesina. “In light of a conflict that has arisen I am no longer representing the Crimo’s,” he tweeted.“I remain hopeful that at some point this terrible tragedy will result in meaningful change.”George Gomez was named as the parents’ new attorney.Mr...
HIGHWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Chicago

For Highland Park massacre victim Eduardo Uvaldo, family was everything

HIGHLAND PARK (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was remembered as a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan, was the seventh person identified among those shot and killed at the July 4th parade."He was sweet, loving. He cared about his family a lot," said Jackie Tapia, a spokesperson for Uvaldo's family.Tapia said going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade with his grandchildren was a yearly tradition for Uvaldo. A photo shows him at a past parade wearing his patriotic red, white and blue flag shorts."It was his favorite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TODAY.com

Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
The Intercept

Ron Johnson Campaign Scrambled to Pull “Mass Murder” Ad After July 4 Mass Shooting

“The latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a recorded campaign radio ad slated to appear on July 6. But when the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting took place on July 4, killing seven and injuring 46 others, the campaign scrambled to keep the ad from hitting the airwaves, according to emails obtained by The Intercept.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy