The benefit cap referred to by James in your series The Heat Or Eat Diaries discriminates against those forced to live in private rented accommodation because of the scarcity of social housing (I was too ill to work – the Tory benefit cap left me and my children with £50 a week to live on, 29 June). Renting privately is almost always more expensive and less secure. The local housing allowance is another cap that sets the maximum rent that benefits will cover for renting from a private landlord.

