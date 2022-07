Weaverville – In his television series “North Carolina is my home,” Charles Kuralt has a segment on the different denominations that came to the state. When he got to the Baptists, he said, “They came and came and kept coming.” He had good reason for saying that, as, by far, Baptists make up the largest percentage of those who identify with mainstream faiths in the state.

