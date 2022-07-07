ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska troopers arrest 24 on suspicion of DUI over Fourth of July weekend

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers had a busy holiday weekend as they arrested 24 people on suspicion of driving under the influence. “As Nebraskans kept their eyes on the fireworks this...

www.klkntv.com

KTLO

Oklahoma man killed in Newton County motorcycle crash

An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
iowa.media

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL DRONES INCREASING IN USE

DRONES ARE BECOMING AN INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT TOOL FOR THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC, SUPERINTENDENT OF THE STATE PATROL, SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING TO EXPAND THE NUMBER OF TROOPERS INVOLVED IN THE DRONE PROGRAM:. DRONE1 OC…….CRASH RECONSTRUCTION. :18. BOLDUC SAYS THE DRONES PLAY A VITAL ROLE IN...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Supreme Court Rejects Keadle's Appeal

(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court rejects an appeal from the man convicted of murdering a Peru State College student 12 years ago.. The state's high court rejected Joshua Keadle (KEY-dull)'s appeal Friday. Keadle had argued that evidence presented at trial did not go far enough to prove that 19-year-old Tyler Thomas was murdered. In rejecting the appeal, the court cited another Omaha case in which the victim’s body had never been found. In that case, the jury found Christopher Edwards guilty — also of second-degree murder — in the death of Jessica O’Grady.
OMAHA, NE
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Supreme Court affirms Joshua Keadle's conviction for killing Peru State student

The Nebraska Supreme Court has affirmed Joshua Keadle's conviction and sentence for the second-degree murder of Peru State College student Tyler Thomas in 2010. In a decision announced Friday, the court rejected a defense argument that the evidence at trial was insufficient to establish the corpus delicti, or rather the fact that a crime had been committed at all.
PERU, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordnance. NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks talks panhandle, state mountain lion info

GERING - The Wildcat Hills are one of the most unique areas in the country and state and they’re also home to one of Nebraska’s most elusive creatures: mountain lions. Todd Nordeen of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission met with News Channel Nebraska to discuss the current state of Mountain Lion populations in the Wildcat’s.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Irrigation Canal Breach in Wyoming Floods Homes and Farms

A breach of the Interstate Canal west of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, occurred sometime during the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. Rick Miller, manager of the Pathfinder Irrigation District—which this canal is a part of—said this canal delivers water to 106,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming and western Nebraska.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Supreme Court Upholds Strangulation Charges Against Torrington Man

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
TORRINGTON, WY
North Platte Telegraph

Windham: Summertime is catfishing time in Nebraska

When the weather gets really hot, like it has been recently, it’s tough to think about fishing. Sitting out on a bank or in a boat with the sun beating down on you does not seem like a good way to have fun. At this time of the year...
NEBRASKA STATE

