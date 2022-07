SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The new number is 988. It will be used for calls, chats and texts. This new number goes online July 16th. According to South Dakota Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in SD, but was the leading cause among ages 10 to 19 in 2020.

