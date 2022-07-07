Minnesota motorists left waiting as supply chain problems delay repairs

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
