Australians are bracing for more floods, with more than 50,000 people being told to evacuate from Sydney as 800mm of rain fell in New South Wales (NSW) in four days – more than the amount of rainfall London receives in a year.Hundreds of homes have been flooded in and around Australia’s largest city in what is being called a flood emergency. Evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes were issued to 50,000 people, up from 32,000 on Monday, New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet said on Tuesday. Officials have warned residents not to become complacent about the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO