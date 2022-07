Douglas Smith Sr., of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the age of 62. Born in McDowell, Ky., on May 9, 1960, he was the son of Arthur and Henrietta Smith. After high school, Douglas served in the Navy and National Guard. On Aug. 3, 1980, he was united in marriage to Maria W. Alsisto and they spent nearly 42 years together. After working as a machine operator for 25 years, he retired from Dalton Foundry.

