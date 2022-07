Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw is holding Summer Registration Bash events from July 18 to 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw. The event is open to current and prospective students to complete their enrollment steps and meet with an advisor to schedule classes for fall. As an extra incentive, anyone who registers for classes during the event can enjoy free food and a chance to win prizes.

