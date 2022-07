St Andrews provides an iconic setting for a historic British Open this week as in-form Rory McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler lead the contenders to win the Claret Jug and maybe divert attention away from the continuing fallout over the breakaway LIV Series. But while the PGA Tour and DP World Tour moved to ban the rebels who left to join the new series, British Open organisers followed the US Open in allowing them to compete in St Andrews.

WORLD ・ 37 MINUTES AGO