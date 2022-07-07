ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Suspect arrested in Cosumnes Drive killing in Stockton

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said detectives arrested 59-year-old Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in a killing that happened on July 1.

On the morning of July 1, officers responded to Cosumnes Drive, near Trinity Parkway, for reports of someone being shot. The victim, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene.

According to police, Chen and the victim knew each other, but their relationship is not known. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if that is not yet known.

Chen was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

