Central Square, NY

Look: Denton Guyer QB Jackson Arnold shines at Elite 11 quarterback finals

Jackson Arnold wasn't the most heralded quarterback heading into the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles , but he emerged as the biggest winner.

Arnold was named the Elite 11 MVP last week, beating out Malachi Nelson, Jaden Rashada, Dante Moore and other top high school quarterbacks. Arch Manning did not participate in the Elite 11.

Arnold started the 2021-22 season as a four-star QB, and was recently elevated to five-star status by 247Sports.

Arnold led Denton Guyer to the Texas UIL Class 6A Division 2 state championship game last season, and he's poised to take them back there in 2022 - and hopefully this time come out on top.

Check out Arnold's highlights from the Elite 11 in the video above and scroll through SBLive's exclusive photo gallery below.

(Photos by Heston Quan; Video by Jordyn Bennett, Connor Morrissette and Bodie De Silva)

Photo by Heston Quan

