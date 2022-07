Would you like a paid career supporting amazing people who are making our community safer and better? Apply today for the Senior Administrative Specialist position for the Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program. In this full-time, paid position, you will use your clerical, organizational, and interpersonal skills to support the City of Eugene, the Eugene Police Department, and our 70+ volunteers! Our volunteers serve in nearly every unit in the department and currently range in age from 20 to 89. In an average year, volunteers contribute over 15,000 hours of service. Come work with us and meet these incredible people who serve this City!

