FORTUNA, Calif. (KIEM)- Back here on the North Coast local animal shelters are being flooded with pets.

Officials at one shelter telling us they haven’t seen anything like this current situation in years.

As a result, Miranda’s Animal Rescue in Fortune will be hosting an adoption event this coming weekend. June 9th and 10 th where adoption fees will be fifty percent off.

But animal rescue leaders also say they want everyone to really think about what it means to adopt a pet before doing any impulse shopping.

“So anybody that wants to come out and adopt a pet, they need to tell me something about that breed before the dog leaves here and people leave upset. But my job is to keep the public and the animals safe,” said Shannon Miranda, Owner of Miranda Animal Rescue.

The post Miranda’s Animal Rescue adoption event July 9th and 10th appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .