James Kay talks Sky on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the reigning WNBA champions for a couple of reasons.

For one, the team has picked up right where they left off last season and as of early Wednesday night sits tied at the top of the WNBA standings with the Las Vegas Aces. They had won five-straight games up until Wednesday afternoon before a loss to the Lynx in Minneapolis, and even with that are still sporting a 15-6 record for the season.

On top of that, Chicago will become the center of the WNBA universe when the All-Star Game arrives this weekend, with the annual midseason classic being held at Wintrust Arena on Sunday.

Head coach James Wade is headed to the All-Star Game with Candace Parker as a starter with Kahleah Copper, Emma Meeseeman, and Courtney Vandersloot as reserves. Joliet native Allie Quigley will take part in the three-point contest as she looks to win the competition for a fourth time in her home city.

All of this comes in the glow of the team’s first WNBA championship which they won last fall as the team so far has shown no signs of stopping in their quest to become the league’s first repeat title winner in 20 years.

James Kay of the Chicago Tribune and The Skyhook Podcast joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss what he’s seen out of the team so far along with the importance of this weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game.

You can watch his entire discussion on the Sky in the video above.

