Groton, CT

Groton police searching for missing man

WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago
Image of missing person Max J. Scott.

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton police are searching for a missing man and are seeking help from the public to help locate him.

Max J. Scott is a 28-year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair, who stands 6’1 and is 200 pounds. Scott has been missing since June 25, according to authorities.

According to police, Max was last seen leaving his Quincy Court residence on the afternoon of June 25.

Police said Scott’s family reported he and two associates were headed to a residence at 137 South Road.

Max’s associates said he was last seen leaving the South Road residence at 3:00 a.m. heading north on foot while carrying a backpack.

Police are asking residents and businesses to check their home cameras and video surveillance systems to see if Scott appears in the footage from June 25 to the present date.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

