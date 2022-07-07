NMDOT getting rid of 'obsolete' I-25 Northbound MLK exit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First the high heat this afternoon and now the storms are arriving. High temps soared into the triple digits across both eastern and southern NM. But now, finally, the metro is seeing some rain after a 12-day break (at the Sunport, officially). Expect some locally heavy downpours throughout the evening with the flash flooding mainly confined to the mountains. So pack the umbrella tonight if you’re going out. Some areas in the mountains have already picked up 1-2″ of rain with more to come this evening before tapering off overnight. The rain then focuses into western NM Sunday afternoon as the central and east have mainly dry and hot days with highs in the lower 100s for Tucumcari and Roswell! The ABQ metro will break into the middle 90s once again with an extreme UV index.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO