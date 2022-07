SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) -- California is falling short of water conservation goals and Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that mandatory statewide restrictions may be on the way.In parts of the Bay Area, however, conservation is actually ahead of state targets.Marin County residents conserved 25% more in June compared to the same month in 2020, far exceeding the state goal of 15%.Josh Wafer is one of many residents in Marin County that has taken drastic steps to cut back on outdoor water use."We took our lawn out by hand with picks and shovels and got some dirt hauled away and just...

