ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 900 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Downtown Greenville, or near Furman University, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Berea, Welcome, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Cherrydale Point, Furman University, and Dacusville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy