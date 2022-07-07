ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Tides to play as Norfolk Squeezers on July 16th

 3 days ago

That night will also feature postgame fireworks after the 6:35 game vs. Worcester Red Sox, presented by Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company and Atlantic Bay Mortgage. “We’re really excited to introduce this unique team identity at Harbor Park” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “Whether you live here or are visiting,...

3469 Vivian Street, Norfolk, Norfolk County, VA, 23513

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME! Spacious Open Floor Plan! Hardwood Floors, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - this lovely home has all the upgrades! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths! Downstairs Bedroom with Bath. Primary Bedroom with Spa Bath! 2 Car Garage! Huge Fenced Yard! This GORGEOUS HOME is centrally located near Bases, Beaches, Restaurants, Shopping, Museums and FUN! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS PERFECT FOR EVERYONE! COME MAKE IT YOURS!
NORFOLK, VA
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Brooke's Boards & Boxes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer time comes with so many reasons to throw a good party. However, the party favors part isn't everyone's strength. One Virginia Beach woman is here to help. "Birthday parties, whatever's going on with us, it's going to definitely be extra," Brooke Haushalter said. Haushalter...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13 year old Yorktown native is a young golf phenom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Brandon Sipe has himself on a pretty strict schedule. He wakes up, begins his homeschooling lessons for the day, takes a break for breakfast, finishes his lessons and then is on his way to Kiln Creek Golf Course by 9:45. He’ll play 18 holes, take a break for lunch, go to the driving range, and by that point his day is just about done. The routine described is that of a 13 year old self- made, golf prodigy.
YORKTOWN, VA
Sedlock earns fourth win as Norfolk Tides take series lead over Jumbo Shrimp

The Norfolk Tides (41-42) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (44-39), 5-1, Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Tides now lead the series, 3-2, and look to clinch the series tomorrow night. That win would bring the Tides to a .500 record before returning home Tuesday to face the Worcester Red Sox.
NORFOLK, VA
2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Portsmouth; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Norfolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Chesapeake in southeastern Virginia The City of Portsmouth in southeastern Virginia The northeastern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia The northern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The southern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 132 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Churchland, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chesapeake and Portsmouth around 135 PM EDT. Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk NAS, Ghent and Cradock around 140 PM EDT. Ocean View, Norfolk State University and Norview around 145 PM EDT. Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Norfolk and Norfolk International around 150 PM EDT. Kempsville around 155 PM EDT. Virginia Beach around 205 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Norfolk, Rudee Heights, Portlock, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Sandbridge Beach, Huntersville, Oceana NAS, Macons Corner and Raleigh Terrace. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPTON, VA
Photo of the Week: Sand, sweat and salt

Police recruits in Virginia take to the beach for an early morning PT session — This week's photo comes from Matthew Burnham of the Norfolk Police Department in Norfolk, Virginia. In the photo, a Norfolk PD recruit class works through an early morning PT session at the beach. This...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia foundation encourages farm projects with funding

The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability (VA FAIRS) has helped producers apply for more than $23.95 million in funding in 2022 to expand their farming efforts in reaching local communities. “We’re the best-kept secret in agriculture in Virginia,” Wilmer Stoneman, VA FAIRS executive director, said in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Waterside this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The fourth annual Norfolk Taco Festival is returning to the Waterside Entertainment District on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. The festival is set to have over 20 taco and food vendors, margarita bars, live music, and more that guests can enjoy. In addition, there will also be a kids fun zone set up with face painters, bounce houses, and carnival games.
NORFOLK, VA

