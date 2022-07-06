ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspect in fatal City Heights shooting arrested in South Dakota

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
San Diego police officers investigate a fatal shooting May 16 in an alley off Orange Avenue in City Heights. (OnScene TV)

San Diego police say Bryan Parker is suspected of shooting and killing Wendell Eddington in May in a City Heights alley

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement agents arrested a City Heights homicide suspect Tuesday in South Dakota’s capital, San Diego police said Wednesday.

Bryan Parker, 42, was wanted in connection with the May 16 shooting death of 52-year-old Wendell Eddington, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Jud Campbell.

San Diego homicide detectives had obtained a warrant for Parker’s arrest, and special agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation located and arrested him in Pierre, a city of about 14,000 residents on the Missouri River.

Homicide detectives “are working to extradite Parker to San Diego,” Campbell said in a news release.

Investigators believe Parker gunned down Eddington around 4:15 a.m. in an alley just off Orange Avenue between 35th Street and Swift Avenue, Campbell said. Several 911 callers reported the shooting, and officers arrived to find Eddington suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, Campbell said. Footage from OnScene TV from the morning of the slaying showed a police officer marking what appeared to be several bullet casings in the street near Eddington’s body.

The lieutenant did not say what may have led to the shooting or how detectives identified Parker as the suspect.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

