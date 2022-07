Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the proposed budget for the Weston County Natural Resource District for the 2021-2022 fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, which is being considered by the Board of Supervisors, will be held July 12, 2022, at 3:00p.m. at the Weston County Natural Resource District office, Newcastle, Wyoming at which time any persons interested may appear and be heard respecting such budget. The Board’s regular business meeting will be held immediately after the budget hearing.

