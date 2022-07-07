ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Severe Storm Chances Through Friday

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential for severe thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Central Illinois. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, several waves...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Northeastern Clinton, Southeastern Bond, Marion, and Central Fayette County Until 9:30pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clinton County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois... Marion County in south central Illinois... Central Fayette County in south central Illinois... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 840 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to near Shobonier to near Beaver Creek, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Patoka around 850 PM CDT. Fairman and Boulder around 855 PM CDT. Sandoval, Odin, Farina and Shattuc around 900 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Salem, Kinmundy, Centralia, Wamac, Central City, Stephen Forbes Station, Centralia and Omega. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 41 and 45, and between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Kat Kountry 105

Another Derecho Blasts Its Way Across Eastern Iowa

Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
kicdam.com

Power Outages and Damage Reported in Parts of Northwest Iowa Following Tuesday Severe Weather

Northwest Iowa (KICD)—Parts of the area are in cleanup mode after line of strong thunderstorms caused damage on Tuesday. The long-lived line began to form in the middle to late morning hours in Central South Dakota, with reports of softball size hail and winds in excess of 90 mph, keeping its strength as it moved into the local area with measured winds ranging up to 79 mph at a personal weather station near Hartley according to the report from the National Weather Service.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Full Buck Moon Is A Supermoon: When To Watch In Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites who love dreamy pursuits like staring at the moon on a summer night will be in for a treat early next week with the full buck moon. The July supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. It’s set to reach peak illumination at 1:39 pm on Wednesday, but it will be well below the horizon when that happens. To see it rise, plan on looking toward the southeast sky just before sunset. The moon will rise that evening around 7:42 pm.
WISCONSIN STATE
City
Lincoln, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firework injuries in Central Illinois over holiday weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man last seen in Lafayette Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Illinois man who was last seen Thursday in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, authorities stated. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home between noon and 4 p.m. from McHenry County, Illinois. The alert noted that he was seen at the South Wayne Mart Gas Station in South Wayne, Wisconsin and went westbound to leave the area.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Illinois man seen in Wisconsin located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missing Endangered Person Alert has been canceled for a missing Illinois man who had been seen in Wisconsin. Authorities said the 84-year-old man had been located around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice stated that the man left his home between noon and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Effingham Radio

Darren Bailey Apologizes For Comments After Highland Park Shooting

Chicago, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is apologizing for insensitive comments he made shortly after the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. In a Facebook post following the tragedy on July 4th, Bailey said let’s pray for justice to prevail and then move on and celebrate...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police: Illinois gunman planned more attacks

The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students home with meals on Fridays for the weekend. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found. Updated: 2...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Illinois, study finds

CHICAGO - In a new study that reveals how much money is "required" for happy living in Illinois, the state ranks lower than most would probably expect in terms of income. A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $99,015 to be happy in Illinois, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of "emotional well-being" comes in at a much lower price than other states.
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Release Information Regarding the Clear and Present Danger Process in Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO, IL-(Effingham Radio)- In the ongoing investigation into the shooting in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to provide information to the public. Clear and Present Danger reporting was established by Illinois law in 1990 and expanded incrementally to include school administrators and law...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
97ZOK

List of Best Schools In Illinois for 2022 Is Out, Where Does Yours Rank?

The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.

