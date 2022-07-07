Severe Storm Chances Through Friday

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO