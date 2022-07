After the Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year contract extension, Cam Talbot's agent, George Bazos, met with Bill Guerin to discuss Talbot & his place on the Wild's roster. If you'll recall, last spring during the playoffs Cam Talbot was none too pleased with the way Head Coach Dean Evason handled the goaltending duo. Riding Fleury for the entire series against the St. Louis Blues, only opting for Talbot in Game 6 after the netminder was out of action for about 6 weeks. From there, a noticeable rift developed between player & organization.

