ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Thieves steal, damage an Albuquerque non-profit

By Jessica Barron
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is distraught after thieves took advantage of the holiday weekend to break in and steal anything they could get their hands on. The Grief Center supports people who’ve suffered from the death of a loved one, but after a recent break-in, staff members say...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 2

jay p
3d ago

BAD PARENTING IS THE ROOT CAUSE. Generations of predators teaching the next. Lacking in morals and respect....It's alive and thriving in ABQ.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Drunk driver hits two bicyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a suspect drunk driver hit two bicyclists in the northwest part of town and then took off around 10:00 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a grey Hyundai sedan around the Kimmick Road intersection. One of the cyclists […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man with history of stealing cars to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tyler Shumake has been in and out of jail for stealing cars. In his latest case, a judge ruled Shumake will remain behind bars until trial. Shumake is accused of swiping a car June 23, from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque and leading police on a chase before they got him […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces 14 years for robbery, firearms conviction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Jacquan Abe, 24, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison for multiple charges including robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen firearm. Abe was convicted on February 25. According to a Department of Justice press release, on August […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque drivers catch a brief break on gas prices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some Albuquerque drivers caught a big break at the pump, on Saturday. Nearly 200 drivers took advantage of a promotion by Chronic Kings. The local business trimmed its gas prices in half, offering gas at $2.38/gallon. "People are putting less money into their tanks because of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Santa Fe shooting death arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe police arrested Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. Sifuentes-Gallegos is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Police say the shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a smoke shop on the 4300 block of Airport […]
SANTA FE, NM
point2homes.com

10309 San Jacinto Avenue Avenue NE, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, NM, 87112

Dishwasher, Dryer, Garbage Disposer, Microwave, Range - Gas, Refrigerator, Washer. Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 10309 San Jacinto Avenue Avenue NE is in the 87112 zip code.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe#Hvac#The Grief Center
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly fire investigation, Asking to be released, Hot and stormy, Problem property, Owl rescue

Friday’s Top Stories Old Town businesses say resident is breaking rules by selling out of home What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14 Biden to announce executive action to protect abortion access Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated in shock attack APS board members discuss possible changes to student dress code Check your […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Protestors call out APD after teen’s death during standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors took to the streets of Albuquerque after a juvenile, believed to be 14-years-old was killed after police threw a tear gas canister, which is believed to have caught fire, during a standoff at an Albuquerque home. Emotions were running high with a large group marching along Central Ave. blaming the Albuquerque Police Department for the teen’s death. People say they don’t believe APD is telling the truth about what happened.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
2urbangirls.com

New Mexico residents protest death of teen found dead after police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A teen died in a house fire after the Albuquerque Police Department fired tri-chamber canisters into the home to get a suspect to surrender. Protests showed up at a ribbon cutting ceremony July 9 at a local library to express their frustration. Police Chief Harold Medina...
krwg.org

Convicted rapist in Albuquerque flees after GPS device cut

Prosecutors in New Mexico’s most populous county are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Witness recounts Fourth of July party shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a fun night of fireworks and family time until bullets started flying in an Albuquerque neighborhood. People living nearby say the shooting caused chaos as hundreds of young people fled the area. They’re still on edge tonight because police are still searching for the shooter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Suspect identified in southeast Albuquerque SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department activated a SWAT callout around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday night near 8100 San Joaquin Ave. APD Police Chief Harold Medina said officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted suspect with a felony warrant who is connected to several high-profile incidents around the city. Medina said SWAT was called when the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe deputies search for shooting suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are looking for witnesses after they say a Good Samaritan was shot. A man stopped on state road 14 last Sunday to help a woman who appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute. Deputies say he was shot when he tried to approach the couple. The couple […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Valencia County cracks down on illegal activity along ditch banks

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials in Valencia County have begun to crack down on illegal activity along ditch banks near the Rio Grande. Detective Ben Ben Lankasky with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office says the biggest problem is people driving off-road vehicles along the ditch bank, sometimes even firing weapons.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
point2homes.com

1520 RICASOLI Drive SE, Rio Rancho, Sandoval County, NM, 87124

COZY CASA nestled in Rio Rancho's Cabezon subdivision--ready for you to call home! Soft lighting, simple design, and tall ceilings are just some of the features that make this space feel perfectly comfortable and serene. Two living areas to make your own, one with a built-in fireplace and shelving to display your novels, sound bars, plants or pottery! You'll adore your spacious owner's suite complete with a garden tub and a walk-in shower. Great kitchen space with an adjacent dining area, kitchen island and a pantry to keep your space organized and functional! Xeriscaping in the backyard make for easy maintenance. Walled-in to keep your space private and a covered porch to enjoy the outdoors for a meal or simply a cup of tea. Close to the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center.See it quick!
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy