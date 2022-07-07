Thieves steal, damage an Albuquerque non-profit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors took to the streets of Albuquerque after a juvenile, believed to be 14-years-old was killed after police threw a tear gas canister, which is believed to have caught fire, during a standoff at an Albuquerque home. Emotions were running high with a large group marching along Central Ave. blaming the Albuquerque Police Department for the teen’s death. People say they don’t believe APD is telling the truth about what happened.

