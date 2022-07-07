Proctor surges past Post 241

AURORA — The Aurora Junior American Legion baseball team just didn’t have it Tuesday night.

Struggles at the plate, on the mound and in the field put them down 8-0 after three innings to visiting Proctor. Post 241 managed to put a run on the board in the bottom of the fifth but things only got worse from there as Post 106 hung 12 on Aurora in the top of the sixth to come away with the 20-1 win.

Aurora got through the top of the first inning unscathed with pitcher Elliot Levens getting the start on the bump. Levens walked his first batter but helped facilitate a double play on the next at bat to get back on track. He then struck out Cooper Johnson to end the inning.

Post 241 even threatened to score in the bottom of the first with Cooper Sickel hitting a one-out single up the right side. He was replaced on first by Mikko Maki on the fielder’s choice with a double from Dakota Kruse putting two in scoring position.

Proctor starter Wyatt Mineheine didn’t let anything come in, however, striking out Ryder Gerulli to end the inning.

Proctor’s first slew of runs came in the top of the second. Levens walked leadoff hitter Nick Terhaar, who then stole his way to second. One out later, an RBI triple from Dylan Davidson brought the first runner home.

A wild pitch to Nolan Okstad allowed Davidson to come in and Okstad later reached on a dropped third strike that couldn’t make it to first in time. Okstad moved to second, Mineheine was walked and a run came in to score with Josh Risdall reaching first on an error, 3-0 Post 106.

Louie Karish came in to pitch starting in the top of the third, but Proctor took advantage of the switch early. Ethan Carter took a leadoff walk, stole second and then took third on a passed ball before Johnson brought him home with an infield RBI base hit.

Karish walked Terharr then got two quick outs with flyouts to second and center, but two more runs came in to score when Okstad reached second on an error. Another came in with Mineheine hitting a single to left and the final run of the inning came home with Risdall reaching on an error, 8-0 Proctor.

Post 241 managed to get on the board in the bottom of the fifth with Zander Lislegard reaching on a one-out walk to get things started. Lislegard stole second before Sickel took a walk.a Wild pitch from Mineheine allowed both to advance a base with a passed ball shortly after allowing Lislegard in for the score.

Levens done after two innings and Karish finished after three, Liselgard came on in the sixth but had as much luck as his teammates. Post 106 got on by any means necessary, whether it be hits, walks or errors as they continued to add to their tally. They put six runs on Liselegard before Easton Sahr came in to finish, grabbing another six runs on him to go up 20-1 after five and a half.

Needing 10 runs to avoid a mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth, Aurora simply couldn’t come up with what they needed to as Johnson took over for Mineheine and grabbed three quick outs to end the game.

Post 241 head coach Chad Sahr said it wasn’t his team’s best performance and called back to sentiments he had after their loss last week to Barnum.

“Both teams had three hits a piece to start off the game,” Sahr said. “The difference was we were losing 8-0 by that point. We weren’t making the plays we needed to. Even ignoring the errors, if we make our plays, they have maybe one hit to start. IT just started off on the wrong foot and kept going downhill from there.”

Aurora Junior Legion will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Cook County.